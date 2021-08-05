2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Jason Biggs Get Mistaken for Another '00s Icon in New Cash at Your Door Teaser

Jason Biggs, who? The host of E!'s new show Cash at Your Door finds homeowners who obviously did not see American Pie in a hilarious trailer for the game show, premiering Aug. 31.

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 05, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVReality TVShowsJason BiggsFreddie Prinze Jr.NBCUCash at Your Door
Watch: "Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door" Premieres August 31st on E!

Cue the confetti gun! 

Jason Biggs puts his beloved self-deprecating humor on display during his new E! game show Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door, premiering on Tuesday, Aug. 31. "This is Cash at Your Door, a new game show that comes to you in your own home when you least expect it," Biggs explains in a new teaser trailer.

Yet, some of these home-owners are left scratching their heads when they meet Biggs at their homes.

"Do you know who I am?" the American Pie star asks one confused woman. 

"I have no idea," she says with a frown before shutting the door. Will giving away money be harder than it looks? 

Another contestant even mistakes Biggs for a different '00s icon: Freddie Prinze Jr.

But, Biggs has a plan: "Our producers have told these unsuspecting homeowners they'll be taking part in a non-existent show about their home," he says. "Instead, I'm about to offer them a chance to win a fat stack of cash."

photos
What the Cast of American Pie Is Up to 20 Years Later

Per the Cash at Your Door rules, players can win up to $25,000 if they make it through three rounds of trivia. 

"Who doesn't want to win cash without leaving the house?" Biggs concludes. 

E!

Watch the LOL-worthy teaser above. 

Jason Biggs' Cash At Your Door premieres Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m. on E!. 

Trending Stories

1

How TVD Fans Caused Ian Somerhalder's Character to Be Rewritten

2

Breaking Down the Hidden Messages in Taylor Swift's Puzzling Video

3

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud

4

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stars on the Cover of Vogue

5

Mother of Fetty Wap's Late Daughter Disputes Report on Cause of Death

Latest News

Exclusive

Darcey Silva Texts With Fiancé Georgi's Ex-Wife in Shocking Preview

Here’s Who Daniel Radcliffe Would Play in a Harry Potter Reboot

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stars on the Cover of Vogue

How TVD Fans Caused Ian Somerhalder's Character to Be Rewritten

Exclusive

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Gives Update on Crystal Minkoff Feud

Bill Gates Reflects on Divorce and "Mistake" of Meeting With Epstein

Go Inside Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ Nashville Home