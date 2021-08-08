Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Harry Styles

Talk about a fine line.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer's mustache made a triumphant return and, as expected, the Internet just couldn't seem to get enough of it. After returning from a trip to Italy with Olivia Wilde, the 27-year-old star was spotted by a fan while at a coffee shop in Los Angeles. Following the July 31 encounter, the fan—as anyone in that situation would—shared the overwhelmingly good news with her followers on TikTok.



It all started when @arieastman first uploaded a video of herself casually sipping coffee on TikTok with the text in the video reading, "When you realize you are sitting next to Harry Styles and didn't f--king wash your hair." Adding to the shock of the moment, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "Just thought I'd have a lazy Saturday morning at my local coffee shop and Harry Styles is here."



Much to the delight of fans, she then shared a quick video of the artist hanging out and having a good time with friends, which made it more than clear that not only was he in seemingly good spirits, but maybe most importantly, the singer is back to having a ‘stache.

In a follow-up video, Arie explained that although she didn't talk to Styles personally (but casually waved to his friend's dog), he "seemed really nice and seemed happy."