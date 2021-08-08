Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes just went down in Hollywood.
Several stars underwent hair transformations this week, including Bella Hadid and Zoey Deutch, who both stepped out rocking the same throwback trend. Meanwhile, Harry Styles chose to go in a new direction, with the singer's fans freaking out over the return of his moustache. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian took her relationship with Travis Barker to the next level. No, we're not talking about marriage, but the reality star did let her rock star BF cut her hair, which is arguably a much bigger display of trust, if you ask us.
While all of those celeb's changes were temporary, Jonah Hill made a major decision—a permanent one—to show off his commitment to body positivity. You truly love to see it. And a 90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite showed off her new figure after losing close to 100 pounds.
Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...