Kendall Jenner Sued for $1.8 Million for Breach of Modeling Contract

Just try to keep up with the list of allegations between fashion house Liu Jo and the highest-paid model in the world, Kendall Jenner.

In a legal complaint filed at a New York City court on Monday, Aug. 2, the Italian company accuses the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of breaching the terms of a modeling contract by failing to appear at the second of two planned photo shoots, for which she was to be paid a total of $1.5 million, plus a 20 percent service fee. Kendall, who was the highest-paid model in the world in 2018 with $22.5 million in annual earnings, according to Forbes, denies breaching her contract.

In its lawsuit, obtained by E! News, Liu Jo claims the 25-year-old star took part in the first shoot in July 2019 and that by February 2020, it had already paid her $1.35 million. The second shoot was set to take place in London in March 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prohibited her from traveling.