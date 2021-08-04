2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Vine Star Adam Perkins' Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of Vine star Adam Perkins' shocking death has been revealed, months after he passed away at age 24.

By Corinne Heller Aug 04, 2021 8:53 PMTags
Watch: Vine Star Adam Perkins Dead at Age 24

Drugs led to Vine star Adam Perkins' shocking death earlier this year, E! News has confirmed.

The content creator and musician, known for his "Welcome to Chili's" video and other viral clips, passed away in April at age 24. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner found that Perkins died of accidental "multiple drug intoxication," according to a July 7 autopsy report obtained by E! News on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The substances found in his body were fentanyl—a powerful opioid pain reliever, flualprazolam—a tranquilizer, mitragynine—a psychoactive ingredient of the botanical substance kratom, ethanol—alcohol, and cocaine, which the coroner wrote Adam had taken not long before his death.

Following news of the star's death, his twin brother, Patrick Perkins, took to Instagram to share his heartbreak, writing, "I can't even really put into words what this loss means for me. "I'm often asked the question, 'What's it like to be a twin?' And my response is usually, 'What's it like to NOT be a twin?' 

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

"Being a twin is a very central part of my identity," he continued. "It's all I've known. And I'm struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. My best friend."

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud

2

Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo's Pregnancy Rumor

3

Love Island’s Leslie Says She Left Due to "Illegal" Behavior

In another Instagram post, Patrick called his brother "a genius. an absolute and undeniable genius." He added, "He would hate me calling him that, but he can't stop me now. adam, if you're pissed i'm calling you that, tough luck. try and stop me."

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud

2

Kendall Jenner Sued for $1.8 Million for Breach of Contract

3

Love Island’s Leslie Says She Left Due to "Illegal" Behavior

4

Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo's Pregnancy Rumor

5

Miley Cyrus Extends a Helping Hand to DaBaby Following LGBTQ+ Remarks

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and More Stars Enjoy Vacations in Italy

Miley Cyrus Extends a Helping Hand to DaBaby Following LGBTQ+ Remarks

10 Face Mask Chains to Up Your Style Game

Exclusive

Has Farrah Abraham Gotten an Apology From Chrissy Teigen? She Says...

Shopbop's Curated Amazon Collection Is Timeless, Chic & Affordable

Kendall Jenner Sued for $1.8 Million for Breach of Contract

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud