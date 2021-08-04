Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Watching Her on TV

And although Allyson says she has always strived for the gold, her reason for running changed after giving birth to Camryn in 2018.

"She's given me a whole new drive," Allyson says about her baby girl. "I've always been competitive, and I've always wanted to win, but now, the reasoning behind it is just different. I want her to see what it looks like to be a hard worker, to overcome adversity. I can't wait to tell her about these last, you know, couple years and how hard they have been, but how she has really motivated me to continue on."