The Bachelorette's J.P. Rosenbaum Files for Divorce From Ashley Hebert

It's officially over for Bachelor Nation's J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert.
While the couple announced their split nine months ago, the former Bachelorette contestant filed for divorce from the season seven lead in Florida's Miami-Dade County on July 28, according to court records.
The exes, who share 6-year-old son Fordham and 4-year-old daughter Essex, shocked fans of the franchise when they revealed their breakup in October.
"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," J.P. wrote on Instagram at the time. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."
While the father of two didn't give a specific reason for the end of their eight-year marriage, he made it clear "that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim" and that they did everything they could to try to make their relationship work.
"I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives," he explained, "who just don't see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."
Ashley also shared a post in which she echoed J.P.'s sentiments that they "created the most beautiful children" and that the memories they formed together won't ever be forgotten.
"Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship," she agreed, "and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."
Both stars then asked for privacy and emphasized their children remain their top priority.
Since then, fans have watched Ashley and J.P. navigate this next chapter, including selling their house and co-parenting. J.P. also defended Ashley after a follower questioned why she was still talking to him and accused her of breaking his heart, with him telling the social media user to "lay off!"
"We always got along," he told E! News in February. "She and I have been in the same place for months and months now. We're fine, we're friendly, we co-parent. We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever. There's no fighting, which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations."
As fans may recall, Ashley and J.P. fell in love on The Bachelorette back in 2011. They later tied the knot in a televised ceremony in 2012.
During his interview with E! News, J.P. said he's "ready to date." But would he ever consider handing out the roses?
"I highly doubt they're looking for a 44-year-old divorcé," he said. If the opportunity presented itself, he continued, "I would say probably not just because of the stage of life that I'm in. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But is that what I want to do right now, take a two-month pause from my kids, from my business? Put everything on hold to do this?"
And while he was up for pursuing love on a reality TV show a decade ago, he suggested times have since changed.
"I'd have to give it some serious thought," J.P. added, "But my first reaction is probably not."
