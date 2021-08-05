RHOP's Karen Huger Weighs in on Gizelle Bryant Bringing Up "Cruel" Eddie Osefo Rumors

Watch : Karen Huger on Gizelle Bryant Drama & Eddie Osefo Rumors

Things are about to get (delightfully) messy on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The "rumors" about Wendy Osefo's husband Eddie Osefo will finally come to light this Sunday, as Gizelle Bryant teases in a preview for the brand new episode. "Supposedly Eddie has a girlfriend or something," Gizelle says in the clip.

Now, Karen Huger is sharing her honest opinions about frenemy Gizelle bringing up the Eddie gossip in front of the cameras.

"Rumors are always swirling around in this group and I just refuse to be one to [entertain it]," Karen told E! News exclusively. "I don't support it and I go directly to the source. I talked to Wendy, she says it's not true. That's all I need to know. I'm not going to bring it up to the group for drama or extra punch. I am an extra punch all by myself. So I just think it's a little cruel and unnecessary."