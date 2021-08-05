Beauty Tools Flash Sale: Score Deals From Beautyblender, SBLA, Chella & More!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You can have the best makeup products in the world, but they won't come through for you unless you are using quality beauty tools. Good makeup brushes and blenders are so vital to achieving the look and coverage that you desire. Additionally, it's important to replace those items on a regular basis to ensure that you are always using clean tools at their peak performance.
If you want high-quality tools at great prices, this week's Deals for Real has you covered. Justin Sylvester and Brandi Milloy are sharing major savings on all products at Laruce Beauty, where you can get individual brushes and sets. There's a 20% discount on the one and only Beautyblender. There's also a great deal on a heated eyelash curler that's safe for your lashes, easy to use, and creates an ever-lasting curl. And, if you want to channel your inner Christie Brinkley, there's a sculpting wand from SBLA Beauty that she loved so much that she decided to partner with the company.
If you're ready to refresh your beauty tools and get some major savings, keep on scrolling to learn more about these products and to get our exclusive discount codes.
SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand
SBLA Beauty is known for its technology-driven, non-invasive solutions for the neck, chin, jawline, face, décolletage and lips. Their game-changing Sculpting Wand is what you need to achieve tighter, firmer skin with a reduction in lines, wrinkles, and saggy skin. It also evens skin tone and hydrates skin, with effects both immediately and cumulatively.
This product has sold out multiple times since its release. It's the only non-surgical device to include proprietary, clinically proven fat burning technology. When Christie Brinkley discovered the Neck Chin and Jawline Sculpting Wand, she loved it so much that she became a partner at SBLA Beauty. You can save 15% sitewide from August 5 to 7. Just use the promo code DAILYPOP15 at checkout to get that 15% discount on all of their products.
Laruce Beauty Natural Glam Queen Brush Set- 4 Pieces
You have 10 days to save sitewide at Laruce Beauty. Just make sure you use the promo code DAILYPOP35 at checkout. All of the Laruce Beauty products are 100% cruelty-free, vegan, hypoallergenic, and professional quality. You'll feel like a professional makeup artist every time you get ready.
Their makeup brushes are luxuriously soft. Specifically, the Natural Queen Brush Set is all about eye shadow and highlighting your cheeks. The four-piece set includes a tapered blending brush, a fluffy brush, a highlighter brush, and a duo fiber brush. It's valued at $122, so this $56 price tag is a deal that you just can't pass up.
The Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge
The Beautyblender is the No. 1 best-selling makeup sponge in the US for a reason.... Well, there are actually many reasons. It's made from super-soft, medical-grade latex-free foam, which allows you to quickly blend your makeup for a flawless skin-like finish. The key to getting that airbrushed look is to wet the blender before you put on any makeup because the foam absorbs the water instead of your makeup.
The revolutionary product has won 9 Allure Best of Beauty awards and 4 Allure Reader's Choice awards and the company is Latina-owned by celebrity makeup artist Rea Ann Silva. If you already own a Beautyblender, this is a great opportunity to stock up. If you haven't tried it, then you're in luck because you can save 20% when you use the promo code 20BBFORU at checkout (8/5-8/7).
Chella Heated Eyelash Curler
If you want curled eyelashes, but you don't enjoy using an eyelash curler, maybe you're just using the wrong one. Say goodbye to pinching your skin with traditional curlers. Check out the Chella Heated Eyelash Curler, which went viral in 2020, accumulating more than 2.4 million TikTok views. It was named as Byrdie's Best Heated Eyelash Curler in 2020.
This sleek & safe heating wand serves colossal curls that just don't quit without damaging your lovely lashes. Time to give your lashes some TLC with the HLC. It's safe, easy to use, and it delivers a long-lasting curl. You can even use this on eyelash extensions (just make sure to brush through instead of holding for too long). If this sounds like a product that you need in your makeup routine, now is the perfect time to buy it because you can save 25%. You can use the promo code 25CHELLA to get this for $17 (8/5-8/7).
Now that you have the tools you need, check out our favorite new beauty products from July 2021.