Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ish Soto

Another major secret is out in Siesta Key!
On Wednesday, August 4, cast member Madisson Hausburg announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting a child with fiancé Ish Soto. "Mom and dad," she captioned the post while debuting her baby bump. "January 1, 2022."
Ish also confirmed the news on social media writing, "We are so excited! I love you so much!!! You're going to be the best mom!!!"
After the news broke, many of Madisson's co-stars expressed their well wishes on Instagram. "AHHH my heart is bursting!!!" best friend Kelsey Owens shared in the comments section. "You both are going to be the best parents. That's one lucky baby."
Juliette Porter wrote, "Ahhh so happy for you both!" before Brandon Gomes added, "More life! Congrats."
This season, cameras have documented Madisson's attempts to plan a wedding during the coronavirus pandemic. But in a recent episode, the reality star told Ish she wanted to press pause on wedding plans as she focuses on her mental health and starting a family.
Another challenge Madisson, 27, has tackled this season is the nearly 20-year age gap between herself and Ish, 46. In a recent interview with E! News, the bride to be explained how the difference has played a role in her relationship.
"There are other issues that aren't related to age, but because of this huge cloud of age difference, I feel like I can't bring up these other issues or people will go, ‘Oh, well you're not meant to be anyway,'" she noted. "Anyone else who has a boyfriend their own age can bring up all these issues and fight and they don't give us that chance."
Madisson continued, "It is something in the back of my mind that I'm going to think about forever and I have to deal with it…I discovered this season if I open up about it, I have a lot more support than I realize."
That support has been seen and heard from a variety of cast members including longtime friend Kelsey. As she shared with E! News, "Overtime, I've seen them one on one and the way he loves her is amazing. It's 100 percent real and I love seeing how happy she is."
Siesta Key airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV. People was first to report the pregnancy.