Prince Harry, Family Photos and More: All the Easter Eggs in Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video

Watch : Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Initiative With Melissa McCarthy

This is 40—and for Meghan Markle, that means giving back.

In a video promoting her new charity initiative in honor of her 40th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Duchess of Sussex gives the world another rare inside look at her life with Prince Harry in the United States.

In the footage, posted on the website of the couple's nonprofit, Archewell, Meghan speaks to actress Melissa McCarthy via video call about 40x40, a new global effort to get people to commit to giving 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce.

"Over 2 million in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID," Meghan tells Melissa. "And I think if we all do it, and all commit to some sort of service, we can create a ripple effect."

The duchess appeared from inside the lavish $14.7 million home she and Harry share in Montecito, Calif., and the video was similar to other quick glimpses into the lives of the reclusive couple that they've shared over the past year.