Jack Brooksbank's Friend Apologizes for Controversial, "Misinterpreted" Boat Pictures

Jack Brooksbank's recent trip to Italy has caused quite a splash—and now some people are emerging to help mop up the mess.

On August 1, photos emerged of Princess Eugenie's husband aboard a boat in Capri with three women and without his wife, raising eyebrows and sparking headlines mere months after the birth of their son August. Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for tequila brand Casamigos, was reportedly in Italy for the star-studded LuisaViaRoma for Unicef gala, which Casamigos sponsored. He was joined on the boat by Casamigos global director of events and partnerships Rachel Zalis, along with gala attendees Maria Buccellati and Erica Pelosini.

Now, Pelosini is attempting to clear the air about being photographed topless during their outing. "I usually never go topless," she told The Daily Mail, "but my bikini got wet and I decided to take it off. I know it does not look right for Jack and his family. I felt very bad for them when I saw the images of him surrounded by three women because his wife was not there."

"It led people to make improper suggestions," she continued, "and jump to conclusions and it's very hurtful that people are thinking this. I'm very sorry if I caused any embarrassment to Princess Eugenie and Jack. It wasn't appropriate for me to be topless."