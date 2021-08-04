Will Simone Biles Return for the 2024 Olympics? She Says...

Although the Olympian will be leaving Tokyo after snagging two medals and making what she called the "best decision for her team and herself," by focusing on her wellbeing, she wants fans to know that she's proud of herself beyond the accolades.



"I'm more than my medals and gymnastics," she said. "I'm a human being and I've done some courageous things outside of this sport, as well, and I'm not a quitter."

Take a look back at Simone's Olympic journey for yourself: