Rihanna Is Now a Billionaire: Inside Her Empire

Watch : Rihanna Talks New Fenty Beauty Line at NYFW

Take a bow, Rihanna!

According to Forbes, the singer and businesswoman is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world. In fact, she's the second richest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey. It's safe to say, now it's raining more than ever for RiRi.

She isn't raking in cash just with her music, either. Forbes reported about $1.4 billion worth came from Fenty Beauty, of which she owns 50 percent. As for the remaining $300 million? Well, there's her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, which is reportedly worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a musician and actress (who didn't' love Ocean's Eight?).

Back in 2017, Rihanna and luxury goods company LVMH set out to create a more inclusive space within the beauty industry, thus launching Fenty Beauty, which sells its foundation in 50 shades and prides itself on using diverse models in its advertising.