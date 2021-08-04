2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Says She and Her Kids Tested Positive for Coronavirus

During an episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry said she suspects she contracted COVID-19 during a trip to the Dominican Republic.

Kailyn Lowry has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared the news during the Aug. 3 episode of her podcast with Vee Rivera Baby Mamas No Drama, noting her co-host has COVID-19, as well. 

"For those of you guys listening who don't know," she began, "Vee and I have COVID."

According to People, Rivera is vaccinated against COVID-19; however, it's unclear if Lowry has received the vaccine. Lowry suspected she contracted the virus during her recent vacation to the Dominican Republic. The reality TV personality explained she'd tested negative for COVID-19 twice, once during the trip and once upon her return. But a few days after coming home, she started experiencing symptoms and took a third test, which was positive. 

"I knew because I felt like s--t all week," she continued. "Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was."

Lowry then suspected she passed it on to Rivera while they were recording their podcast. Rivera said she started feeling under the weather a few days later and then took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. However, Rivera said her husband Jo, who is also Lowry's ex, and daughter Vivi have tested negative.

Lowry—who is the mother to sons Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 12 months—said her children have tested positive for coronavirus, as well. 

"Lincoln just had COVID in March and he has it again," she said. "So, all the kids have it. They're all asymptomatic really."

In addition, Lowry said her ex Javi Marroquin has also tested positive for COVID-19. "I sent Lincoln over to Javi's because they already had it in March. Like I said, everyone in Javi's family had it March, except for Javi," she said. "I sent Lincoln over there because Lincoln already had it and he tested negative right away and then sure as s--t, he tested positive. Javi tested positive."

Lowry said this was her second time contracting COVID-19 and that she first got it in 2020. In terms of her symptoms, she said she's experienced fatigue, congestion and a loss of taste and smell. As for Rivera, she said she experienced cold symptoms, congestion and a loss of taste and smell. As Lowry put it, "We're coming through on the other side of this."

