Watch The Challenge Season 37's Intense New Trailer and Compete in First-Ever Fantasy League

The Challenge fans are getting a chance to put up or shut up.

With the popular MTV unscripted series dropping its lengthy new trailer on Wednesday, August 4, the show announced its first-ever fantasy league. Also launching on August 4, The Challenge: Fantasy League allows fans to interact with the cast, as sign-up information and more details can be seen here.

The upcoming 37th season, entitled The Challenge: Spies Lies and Allies, launches on Wednesday, August 11 and features 17 international players alongside USA's finest. Among this season's contestants are Chris "C.T." Tamburello, Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton and Survivor winner Tommy Sheehan.

"Agents, here on the challenge, missions are harder, eliminations tougher," host T.J. Lavin says in voiceover. "So I brought 34 of the world's most elite agents from around the globe to test every one of your skills."

As expected, the footage teases plenty of fights and hookups. In one fraught moment, Cory calls the show a "dirty game" and adds, "What you think, we're down there playing patty-cake?" Come to think of it, we would absolutely watch a high-stakes, televised game of patty-cake.