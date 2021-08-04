Like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell Admits She Only Bathes Kids When They "Stink"

Watch : Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spark Bathing Debate

For Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, their definition of "the good place" might just be a situation in which their kids don't expel a repulsive odor.

After Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher stopped by Dax and co-host Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, last month and broke the Internet with their comments about not wanting to bathe their children until "you can see the dirt on them," Kristen and Dax told the women of The View on Tuesday, August 3 that their own feelings are not too different.

"We bathed our children every single night—prior to bed is like the routine," Dax said. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

Kristen agreed, adding, "Yeah, we forget."

The 46-year-old Ranch actor then admitted, "Sometimes five, six days goes along. I mean, they don't smell."