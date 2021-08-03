Katie Thurston Seemingly Accuses Greg Grippo of “Gaslighting” Her After He Exits The Bachelorette

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One

Those roses from The Bachelorette are looking thornier by the day.

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo's explosive argument on The Bachelorette on Monday, August 2 divided Bachelor Nation in half over who was "right." But Katie isn't letting anyone tell her how she feels anymore. The 30-year-old from Seattle revealed her true thoughts on the situation months after it happened. She shared an Instagram Story featuring an explainer on gaslighting, indicating she thought Greg gaslit her.

The term means, "to cause (a person) to doubt his or her sanity through the use of psychological manipulation," per Dictionary.com. Their argument (and alleged gaslighting) on the show happened after Greg opened up about loving Katie, and his frustration over her responding with non-verbal affectionate cues.

The lead had expressed that she didn't want to say "I love you" to any of her suitors until there was one man standing. And despite Katie giving Greg repeated validation of her feelings for the whole season, it wasn't enough.

Unfortunately, this caused a huge breakdown in communication between the two, with Greg shutting down emotionally and Katie not fully understanding why. They had a tearful conversation outside, with Greg saying he didn't get how Katie didn't know he should be her final pick. She asked him to have more trust in their relationship. After their hometown date, when the initial argument took place, Greg visited Katie in her hotel room and addressed the situation.