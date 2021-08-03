Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Make Their Red-Carpet Debut at Suicide Squad 2 Premiere

Rita Ora doesn't need to know "How to Be Lonely" anymore.
The English singer just made her romance with filmmaker Taika Waititi officially official.
The duo, who sparked romance rumors in late April—then broke the internet when they were spotted making out with actress Tessa Thompson in May—set the red carpet ablaze with their public display of affection at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 2.
Considering this marked their first red carpet appearance as a couple, Rita, 30, and Taika, 45, made sure it was a moment to remember. For one, the two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other as they walked arm-in-arm.
Additionally, they both looked effortlessly stylish at the star-studded event. The "For You" musician stunned in a striking white blazer dress by Azzi & Osta that featured daring cutouts, a plunging neckline and a sexy open back. She accessorized with diamond-embellished heels and drop earrings.
As for Taika? The actor, who stars as Ratcatcher in the DC film, let Rita steal the spotlight as he opted for a simpler ensemble, wearing a gray suit and a white button-down.
Though this was their red-carpet debut as a couple, Rita and Taika haven't been shy about showing their affection in the past.
In April, Rita posted a collage of images on Instagram that featured Marvel actress Tessa and the filmmaker. "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love," she wrote at the time.
Then, in May, she and Taika appeared at the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in Sydney. Days later, they were spotted holding hands during an afternoon stroll through the city, with the Thor: Love and Thunder director wrapping his around Rita's and kissing her hand.
By the end of the month, the pair amped up the heat after they were both seen making out with Tessa. The JoJo Rabbit director was cuddled up between Rita and Tessa as they all locked lips and enjoyed each other's company.
Taika—who has two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4, with his ex Chelsea Winstanley—is notoriously private about his personal life. However, he recently addressed his steamy get-together with Rita and Tessa.
"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he told The Sydney Morning Herald in July. "And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really."
He added, "I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."