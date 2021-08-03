2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Notoriously Private Adele Isn’t Concerned About Her Very Public Romance

An insider tells E! News exclusively why Adele isn’t concerned with keeping her relationship under wraps.

By Elana Rubin Aug 03, 2021 10:06 PMTags
CouplesAdeleCelebrities
Watch: Adele Looks Cozy With Lebron James' Agent Rich Paul

Adele is saying hello to a much more public relationship this time around.

A source close to the singer-songwriter tells E! News exclusively about Adele's new romance with sports agent Rich Paul: "She's very happy and loves being with him."

According to the source, Paul—who represents basketball superstar Lebron James—has an "outgoing" personality and a desire to be "out and about," which Adele has "embraced."

It's a stark difference from her much more more private life with ex-husband Simon Konecki. (The two, who have a son together, divorced in March.) "She's not as concerned about being private with her life because she's very happy with Rich," says the insider, who calls the relationship a "bit of a whirlwind." Adele is "enjoying learning about the sports world and meeting many of Rich's friends," the source says about the 15-time Grammy winner. "She's going with it and is very happy."

Adele and Rich first went public at the NBA Finals basketball game in Phoenix on Saturday, July 17.

photos
Adele Through the Years

Their relationship subsequently escalated when they were spotted on a double date in New York City the following week on Wednesday, July 23.

Will Heath/NBC

An eyewitness at Cipriani told E! News at the time that the pair enjoyed a meal and appeared "very playful together and flirty," adding that Paul "put his arm around her and they giggled" and even "went up and tapped her on the shoulder in a lighthearted teasing way to say he wanted to leave."

Since then, Adele has been grateful and happy to have found someone like Paul. Says the insider, "She's going with it and is very happy."

Trending Stories

1

Love Island’s Leslie Says She Left Due to "Illegal" Behavior

2

Sarah Ferguson Defends Jack Brooksbank After Controversial Photos

3

Chrishell Stause Responds to Criticism Over PDA With Her "Boss" Jason

4
Exclusive

Inside Adele and Rich Paul's "Whirlwind" Romance

5

Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo's Pregnancy Rumor

Latest News

Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Offered Asylum in Poland

You'll Have to Wait Longer for the Fresh Prince Reboot

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Make Their Romance Red-Carpet Official

Exclusive

Inside Adele and Rich Paul's "Whirlwind" Romance

Jenna Dewan Says Comments About Channing Tatum Have Been “Distorted"

This Adorable Throwback Photo of Mason Disick Is Making Us Feel Old

This Is How Crystal Kung Minkoff Curls Her Hair in Just 3 Minutes