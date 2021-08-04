See an Adorable MDLNY Broker Baby Playdate Between Ryan Serhant & Steve Gold's Daughters

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Yes, there is such a thing as a broker baby playdate.

Million Dollar Listing New York's Ryan Serhant and Steve Gold have no problem mixing business with pleasure when it comes to working on the weekends with their two toddler daughters in tow. And yes, these future real estate moguls drive Bentleys!

In this exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's episode, airing Aug. 5, Ryan's wife Emilia brings their two-year-old daughter Zena over to Steve's loft to play with his one-year-old, Rose.

"Rosie, are you ready to see your friend Zena?" Steve coos as he welcomes Emilia and Zena into his home.

During a confessional, Steve gushes over his daughter's bond with Ryan's tot. "Zena and Rose, they are besties now," he explains. "Zena calls her Ro Ro, Ro Ro calls her Z."

Steve's girlfriend Luiza praises Zena's "cute outfit" as Steve throws a zinger towards Ryan, who is late to their meeting-slash-playdate.

"Yeah, those are cool shoes," he says with a laugh. "You have much better style than your father."