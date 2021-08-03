2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Charlize Theron Make a Splash in Rare Video With Her Daughters

Charlize Theron looked every bit the action star off-screen as she jumped from the side of a boat with her two kids. See the sweet mother-daughter moment below!

Talk about making a splash!

Charlize Theron pulled back the curtain on life with her two daughters, Jackson and August, on Tuesday, August 3 when she posted a clip of the trio on Instagram. But the Oscar winner and her kids weren't just hanging out at home. Instead, the action star and her youngsters leapt hand-in-hand from the side of a boat into the ocean. While it's a mystery where they were vacationing, it's crystal clear that they were having a blast. 

As the F9 actress captioned the post, "Me and my girls 4 life." 

While the single mom tends to keep her personal life mostly out of the spotlight, she does invite fans in from time to time with social media updates featuring Jackson and August, who she adopted in 2012 and 2015. 

In September 2020, she celebrated National Daughters Day with a tribute to the kiddos that made her a parent. "My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses," Theron wrote on Instagram. "I will never be the same."

Leading by example, she's also raising them without abiding by outdated expectations of how women should live. "I hope that we are raising a generation of young girls who realize that there is absolutely no shame in that game to be in a relationship with yourself, to not fall into what society kind of predicts for us as what is socially acceptable, if you are not in a relationship somehow you're a failure," Theron told Diane von Furstenberg in a July 2020 interview. "Those are all constructs that we need to change." 

