Soleil Moon Frye Reveals That 3 of Her Kids Have COVID-19: “I Have Shed Many Tears”

And although the family may be going through a rough time, the actress noted that above all, she's thankful for their "health and well-being" and expressed her thanks to the frontline workers and doctors working during the pandemic.

"I know how incredibly fortunate we are," Soleil continued. "My kids have been able to heal together and support each other through this, we have a doctor we trust, and hospitals close by. We are able to lean on one another. My heart breaks for the lives that have been lost and knowing how so many do not have the same things that we have or the chance to be with their loved ones throughout this."