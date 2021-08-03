Why Marriage Isn't "in the Cards" for Shay Mitchell and Boyfriend Matte Babel

Watch : Shay Mitchell Shares Thoughts on Marriage, "PLL" Reboot & More

No wedding bells here.

Shay Mitchell exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on Aug. 3 that she is in "no rush to get married" to boyfriend Matte Babel after welcoming daughter Atlas in Oct. 2019.

"I don't know if I've done anything in order," the Pretty Little Liars alum joked. "I didn't get married before a child. I had a child, didn't get married. I don't really know if that's in the cards of us. I think we both agree, maybe it's just me."

Mitchell and TV host Babel reportedly have been dating since 2017. Despite the couple's four years together, Mitchell most likely won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

"There's no pressure here," she explained. "I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.' It keeps us on our toes. I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy."