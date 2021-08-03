2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
See Kevin Hart Grill Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson & More Stars in Hart to Heart First Look

Kevin Hart spills the tea (and wine!) with his first celeb guests on Peacock talk show Hart to Heart in this exclusive teaser. See Kevin duet with Kelly Clarkson and more.

Kevin Hart doesn't mind asking the hard questions, especially when there is vintage wine involved.

Beloved actor-comedian Hart adds talk show host to his resumé with his highly-anticipated new Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, premiering Thursday, Aug. 5. The "unplanned, unscripted and unfiltered" series takes place in Hart's wine cellar as celebrity guests open up about everything from their childhoods to their careers. 

An exclusive sneak peek at the first three episodes, which drop on Peacock this Thursday, promises a whole lot of hilarious confessions. Triple threat talent Miley Cyrus proudly admits to making school history: "I hold the record to be the youngest child to ever get suspended in my school," she says with a smile in the below teaser. 

Host Hart asks, "Are you proud?" to which Cyrus emphasizes, "Yeah!" 

Hart even puts Oscar nominee Don Cheadle on the spot with a leading question. "Drugs, do you do them?" Hart wonders. 

"Wow, just right to it," Cheadle jokes. 

Plus, Hart and Kelly Clarkson try to duet in the hilarious preview. 

New episodes of Hart to Heart will drop in batches every Thursday, starting with the first three episodes on Aug. 5. Guests will be announced each week prior to the episode premiere, but Hart teases he is "beyond psyched" about who will be stopping by. And of course, no topic is off-limits.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek above! 

Hart to Heart premieres on Thursday, Aug. 5 on Peacock. And don't miss special encore airings of Miley and Kelly's episodes on E! Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 24 respectively.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

