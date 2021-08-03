Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo Saying She's Pregnant With His Baby

Watch : Lizzo Spills More Juicy Details From Her DMs With Chris Evans

Somebody come get Chris Evans, we think he got lost in Lizzo's DMs—again.

Yes, our favorite duo is back with good as hell content. The latest? Well, the Grammy winner posted a TikTok pretending to be pregnant with Captain America's baby. "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child," she said. "But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."

And, as it turns out, Chris took a DNA test—and he's 100 percent that fake baby's dad. Returning to TikTok Aug. 2, Lizzo shared what appeared to their Instagram direct messages. "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "My mother will be so happy lol."

He then added, "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."

Now, Lizzo is out here getting loose, gotta blame it on this news. "Guess what besties?!" she wrote to her 17.1 million followers. "We secured the child support bag!!!!!"