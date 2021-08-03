Jennifer Aniston Has More Questions Than Answers in the John Mayer Dog Collar Investigation

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's TikTok Doppelganger Will Make Your Jaw Drop

When it comes to that internet theory involving her ex John Mayer and dog collars, Jennifer Aniston has questions just like the rest of us.

If you have no idea what we're talking about, let's unpack this: Back in March, the internet suddenly suspected Mayer and Aniston were back in each other's life after the musician posted a TikTok with dogs. As eagle-eyed viewers theorized, one wasn't just any dog, but possibly Aniston's rescue pup, Lord Chesterfield. Why did they think this? Aside from the matching fur of the dog in the video with Aniston's pet, social media detectives thought their collars looked identical.

Asked whether she knew about the frenzy this caused with people trying to identify the collars on her dogs, the InStyle cover star said, "It's funny you should say that because the collars are so cool. My trainer's friend makes them—the brand is called RN Design. I've received a lot of questions about the dog collars."