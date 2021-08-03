Go Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cozy Los Angeles Home

Watch : Adam Levine Is Leaving "The Voice" After 16 Seasons

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's home will be loved.



The couple recently welcomed Architectural Digest to their residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for a must-see tour. The gorgeous property, which has spectacular views stretching to the ocean—not only includes the usual amenities you would expect—but even has a gym and yoga studio for added exercise and wellness options.



"We didn't want a palatial McMansion," the Maroon 5 singer explained to the website of their one-story layout, "That's just not who we are."

The pair, who share daughters, Dusty, 4 and Gio, 3, were also attracted to their house "because it felt homey." As Behati put it, the home serves as refuge for the entire family, adding, "You could tell that kids had lived here before." In fact, previous owners include exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner (who share three kids together).

As for the desire to move to their now-family oasis, Adam explained, "Beverly Hills just started to feel hectic. It's strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city. We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don't hear the traffic and feel the stress."