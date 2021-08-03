Matt Damon Clarifies He Never Personally Used the "F-Slur" Following Controversial Remarks

Watch : Matt Damon Recently Stopped Using "F-Slur for a Homosexual"

Matt Damon is setting the record straight about his use of the "f-slur for a homosexual."

On Sunday, Aug. 1, the Stillwater actor shocked his fans and fellow Hollywood colleagues after he told The Sunday Times about how he recently retired the use of a derogatory term commonly aimed at members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 50-year-old star recalled uttering the offensive term "months ago" while making a joke in front of his children. But one of his four daughters, whom he didn't specifically name, wrote him a treatise about "how that word is dangerous" to use.

After becoming a hot topic, Matt addressed his controversial comments head-on.

"During a recent interview," he began his statement to E! News on Monday, Aug. 2. "I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualize for her the progress that has been made – though by no means completed – since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word 'f-g' used on the street before I knew what it even referred to."