This Bachelor in Paradise Sneak Peek Promises Drama, Sudden Departures and David Spade

See an exclusive sneak peek of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, featuring appearances from David Spade, Lance Bass and more.

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise" Returns, Watch Exclusive Peek

Bachelor in Paradise is back and, as former host Chris Harrison used to say, it's shaping up to be the most dramatic season in Bachelor history.

In this exclusive sneak peek of the reality series' seventh season, drinks are flowing, multiple connections are forming and David Spade is hosting. In other words, it's chaotic and messy, which is just what fans were hoping to see.

But it isn't all drama. Grocery Store Joe is seen reminding someone that they could "actually fall in love." 

Unfortunately, it's totally unclear who Joe is talking to, but there's a healthy amount of fan-favorites who traveled to the dreamy beaches of Mexico in search of that one special person. For starters, there's Ivan HallTammy Ly and Victoria Larson.

And while this clip only showed the Tommy Boy actor as host, viewers can look forward to even more appearances from Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess, as well.

Meet the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

Bachelor Nation will have to wait a few more weeks to see this all unfold, as Katie Thurston is wrapping up her run as The Bachelorette. Then, after making her debut with the final pick, Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on Aug. 16.

Even so, there's already drama off-camera. In July, Victoria Paul called out the BiP producers for seemingly editing her cast photo, writing on Instagram, "what filter is this @bachelorinparadise ????"

Then, there's Victoria Larson, who had fans doing a double-take with her new look. She dyed her formerly brunette hair blonde and had some cosmetic work done, prompting numerous questions. She took the comments in stride, telling her followers that she knows she looks "good both ways."

"Hit 'em with a plot twist anytime you want, sis," Victoria continued. "It's your life and shout out to my Botox girl."

To see Victoria, David and more living their best life in paradise, check out the exclusive video above!

