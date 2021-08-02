DaBaby Apologizes to LGBTQ+ Community for His "Hurtful and Triggering Comments"

Watch : DaBaby Clarifies JoJo Siwa Dig in New Song

DaBaby has issued an apology for his recent homophobic remarks.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," the rapper wrote in a post shared to Instagram on Aug. 2. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me—knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance—has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

He then apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for the "hurtful and triggering comments" he made on Sunday, July 25. "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important," he concluded. "Love to all. God bless. -DaBaby."