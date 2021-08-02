Kim Kardashian Is Teaching Paris Hilton How to Make This Kid-Friendly Dish

Watch : Paris Hilton Weighs in on Cooking With Kim Kardashian

Now, that's hot!

As the old saying goes, if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen—but, thankfully Paris Hilton is more than familiar with putting out little fires around her. The star of Netflix's Cooking With Paris exclusively dished on which of her A-list pals can (and can't) cook during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 2, and even revealed what she and former BFF Kim Kardashian used to whip up in the kitchen together back in the day.

"Just, like, little cheese sandwiches," Paris said with a smile. "Just, like things before we were going out or going somewhere, or when we got home late at night."

The reunion with Kim K. on Cooking With Paris, which premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 4, is years in the making. "This is the most that we've ever cooked together," Paris promised.

In fact, the two icons whipped up a delicious frittata that Paris now cooks for her fiancé Carter Reum "almost every weekend."