Susan Sarandon Is All of Us Waiting for Outlander to Return

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Like all of us, Susan Sarandon is done with #droughtlander.

On Sunday, August 1, the Oscar winner took to Twitter to get a status update on her favorite show, Starz's Outlander. Alongside several weary-faced emojis, the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress asked, "When is @Outlander_STARZ coming back???"

We can't blame Sarandon for wanting an update on season six as it's been well over a year since we've had new episodes of Outlander. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic played a part in this delay. Thankfully, the show's official Twitter account promised Sarandon that season six "is coming early 2022" and advised her to "stay strong."

As for Outlander's stars? They were just blown away that Sarandon was such a big fan. In response to the 74-year-old actress' tweet, the show's leading lady Caitríona Balfe wrote, "I just died a little …. Birthday twin."

The sweet back-and-forth didn't stop there as Sarandon added, "You got me through lockdown. Love you both so much." The Thelma & Louise star then gave Balfe's co-star, Richard Rankin, a shout out too.