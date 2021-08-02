Susan Sarandon Is All of Us Waiting for Outlander to Return

Like all of us, Susan Sarandon is done with #droughtlander.
On Sunday, August 1, the Oscar winner took to Twitter to get a status update on her favorite show, Starz's Outlander. Alongside several weary-faced emojis, the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress asked, "When is @Outlander_STARZ coming back???"
We can't blame Sarandon for wanting an update on season six as it's been well over a year since we've had new episodes of Outlander. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic played a part in this delay. Thankfully, the show's official Twitter account promised Sarandon that season six "is coming early 2022" and advised her to "stay strong."
As for Outlander's stars? They were just blown away that Sarandon was such a big fan. In response to the 74-year-old actress' tweet, the show's leading lady Caitríona Balfe wrote, "I just died a little …. Birthday twin."
The sweet back-and-forth didn't stop there as Sarandon added, "You got me through lockdown. Love you both so much." The Thelma & Louise star then gave Balfe's co-star, Richard Rankin, a shout out too.
Understandably, Rankin then chimed in, writing, "Just died a little tho." We would've too, man. We would've too.
In case you're like Sarandon and are itching for more information about season six, we're ready to share everything we know about the new episodes. As was mentioned above, Starz confirmed in June that new episodes of the fantasy period drama will arrive in early 2022.
However, they also revealed that the new season will have eight episodes and a 90-minute premiere. Yes, that's a shorter season than normal, but showrunner Matthew B. Roberts assured fans that season seven will be extended with 16 episodes.
In addition to the series' returning stars Sam Heughan, Balfe, Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and John Bell, season six introduces Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds as new characters who will bring trouble for the Frasers.
The new season will see "a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America," according to the network.
For a peek at what's to come for season six, check out the first look photos below!
Outlander will return to Starz with a new season in 2022.