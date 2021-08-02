You Can Now Buy Kris Jenner's Safely Products at Your Fave Housewares Store

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you haven't tried Safely yet, now's your chance!

Starting today, the accessible premium home care brand is now available to shop at Bed Bath & Beyond. So, while you're picking up your dorm essentials, home decor and kitchen utensils, you're definitely going to want to pick up a few things from Safely's lineup of luxurious, plant-powered cleaning products.

"Bed Bath & Beyond shares our mission of providing high quality products at an accessible price point," co-founder Kris Jenner explained. "That's why I'm thrilled to partner with this unparalleled brand and bring Safely into the homes of countless more American families."