2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Teases Premiere Date in Epic Puzzle

Calling all code solvers! Peacock revealed the premiere date for Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol in a custom crossword puzzle.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 02, 2021 6:07 PMTags
TVBooksCelebritiesEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

You can channel your inner Robert Langdon with this impressively crafted crossword puzzle.

On Sunday, August 1, Peacock revealed the premiere date for their upcoming thriller series, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol. However, rather than just send out a press release with the date, the NBCUniversal streaming service created intrigue and anticipation by burying the date in a custom-made crossword puzzle for The New York Times.

If you're not a subscriber to the New York Times, don't fret, as Peacock also released the puzzle on Twitter. The post teased, "Fans of Dan Brown's #TheLostSymbol: it's your time! Solve this crossword to reveal the truth."

Before long, followers began to uncover the secret message, "Watch September Sixteenth."

And, on Monday, August 2, the streaming service confirmed the date by releasing a reveal video, which had many puzzle-solvers feeling particularly proud. "Seems like I got exactly 45 days to reread my favorite book," one fan tweeted in response. "(I hope I got everything right!)"

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

This premiere date tease was a perfect tribute to Dan Brown's oh-so-popular stories, which follow Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon as he cracks seemingly unsolvable mysteries. In fact, for Peacock's adaptation of Brown's Lost Symbol novel, fans will get to meet Langdon earlier on in his career.

 

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

2

Jonah Hill Shows Off New Tattoo Promoting Body Positivity

3

Why The Weeknd Feels "Guilty" Dating Someone Not Famous

Peacock further teased in their description: "The series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor (Eddie Izzard) and thwart a chilling global conspiracy."

Although we can't expect any Tom Hanks in the series, we will get to enjoy the dashing Ashley Zukerman, who is now playing the popular professor. In addition to Zukerman and Izzard, The Lost Symbol stars Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez and Beau Knapp.

Rafy/Peacock

See the captivating crossword puzzle for yourself above.

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol premieres Thursday, September 16 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

2

Jonah Hill Shows Off New Tattoo Promoting Body Positivity

3

Why The Weeknd Feels "Guilty" Dating Someone Not Famous

4

Reese Witherspoon Sells Company Hello Sunshine for Nearly $1 Billion

5

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

Latest News

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

Susan Sarandon Is All of Us Waiting for Outlander to Return

16 Books to Add to Your Reading List This August

Everything You Need to Nail the Olympic Manicure Trend

You Can Now Buy Safely Products at Your Fave Housewares Store

Exclusive

Jennifer Hudson Shares the "Anxiety" Around Playing Aretha Franklin

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Teases Premiere Date in Epic Puzzle