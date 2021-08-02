Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Teases Premiere Date in Epic Puzzle

You can channel your inner Robert Langdon with this impressively crafted crossword puzzle.
On Sunday, August 1, Peacock revealed the premiere date for their upcoming thriller series, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol. However, rather than just send out a press release with the date, the NBCUniversal streaming service created intrigue and anticipation by burying the date in a custom-made crossword puzzle for The New York Times.
If you're not a subscriber to the New York Times, don't fret, as Peacock also released the puzzle on Twitter. The post teased, "Fans of Dan Brown's #TheLostSymbol: it's your time! Solve this crossword to reveal the truth."
Before long, followers began to uncover the secret message, "Watch September Sixteenth."
And, on Monday, August 2, the streaming service confirmed the date by releasing a reveal video, which had many puzzle-solvers feeling particularly proud. "Seems like I got exactly 45 days to reread my favorite book," one fan tweeted in response. "(I hope I got everything right!)"
This premiere date tease was a perfect tribute to Dan Brown's oh-so-popular stories, which follow Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon as he cracks seemingly unsolvable mysteries. In fact, for Peacock's adaptation of Brown's Lost Symbol novel, fans will get to meet Langdon earlier on in his career.
Peacock further teased in their description: "The series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor (Eddie Izzard) and thwart a chilling global conspiracy."
Although we can't expect any Tom Hanks in the series, we will get to enjoy the dashing Ashley Zukerman, who is now playing the popular professor. In addition to Zukerman and Izzard, The Lost Symbol stars Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez and Beau Knapp.
See the captivating crossword puzzle for yourself above.
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol premieres Thursday, September 16 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)