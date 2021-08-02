Kate Hudson Admits She's Been "Burned a Couple Times" for Being Too Trusting

Don't give her a reason not to trust you.
AppleTV+'s Truth Be Told star Kate Hudson revealed that she has had her ups and downs with trusting others. During a conversation with E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz on Aug. 2, Hudson admitted that she can be a little too open when it comes to believing people.
"I trust until I can't," she explained, "until there's a reason to not trust, whereas I think there's a lot of people who don't hold back until they can earn the trust. I'm sort of the opposite."
The mother of three confessed that she has "been burned a couple of times" throughout her life. "But it's fine," she added. "I got to keep my secrets."
And there certainly are plenty of secrets onscreen between Hudson and co-star Octavia Spencer during the chilling season 2 trailer for Truth Be Told, premiering Friday, Aug. 20.
Spencer similarly shared her thought process for trusting others on Daily Pop, adding that the more love there is in the world, the better life is—especially in a sisterhood!
"Friendship and security equals empowerment," Spencer explained about her passion for helping other women. "The more love you show and the more love you experience, the greater security you have in life. It's what we should be doing, and I think if we did it more, the world would be a much better place."
Truth Be Told season two premieres on Friday, Aug. 20 on AppleTV+.