2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kate Hudson Admits She's Been "Burned a Couple Times" for Being Too Trusting

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 02, 2021 5:42 PMTags
Kate HudsonExclusivesShowsOctavia SpencerDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Octavia Spencer & Kate Hudson Spill "Truth Be Told" Secrets

Don't give her a reason not to trust you. 

AppleTV+'s Truth Be Told star Kate Hudson revealed that she has had her ups and downs with trusting others. During a conversation with E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz on Aug. 2, Hudson admitted that she can be a little too open when it comes to believing people.

"I trust until I can't," she explained, "until there's a reason to not trust, whereas I think there's a lot of people who don't hold back until they can earn the trust. I'm sort of the opposite."

The mother of three confessed that she has "been burned a couple of times" throughout her life. "But it's fine," she added. "I got to keep my secrets." 

And there certainly are plenty of secrets onscreen between Hudson and co-star Octavia Spencer during the chilling season 2 trailer for Truth Be Told, premiering Friday, Aug. 20.

photos
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's Cutest Family Moments

Spencer similarly shared her thought process for trusting others on Daily Pop, adding that the more love there is in the world, the better life is—especially in a sisterhood!

Getty Images

"Friendship and security equals empowerment," Spencer explained about her passion for helping other women. "The more love you show and the more love you experience, the greater security you have in life. It's what we should be doing, and I think if we did it more, the world would be a much better place." 

Truth Be Told season two premieres on Friday, Aug. 20 on AppleTV+.  

Trending Stories

1

Jonah Hill Shows Off New Tattoo Promoting Body Positivity

2

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

3

Ava Phillippe Shares Pic With BF That Makes Fans Do a Double Take

4

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

5

Proof North West & Penelope Disick Are Already Growing Their Empires

Latest News

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Teases Premiere Date in Epic Puzzle

Jennifer Aniston Has the Best Accessory for That Friends Debate

Update!

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Are Officially Divorced

Exclusive

Kate Hudson on Being Too Trusting: "I've Been Burned a Couple Times"

Reese Witherspoon Sells Company Hello Sunshine for Nearly $1 Billion

Get Your Shop Guy Summer on with a 15% Discount at Fresh Clean Tees

Influencer Hayes Grier Arrested for Assault Causing "Serious" Injury