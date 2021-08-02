Influencer Hayes Grier Arrested for Assault Causing "Serious Bodily Injury"

Influencer Hayes Grier was arrested in North Carolina last week after being accused of robbing and assaulting a man.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office's records, the 21-year-old was charged with common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault causing serious bodily injury and detained on Friday, July 30. He was released on a $17,500 bond on Saturday, July 31.

Per a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report obtained by NBC News, Grier allegedly beat 24-year-old William Markolf using his hands, feet and teeth and stole his phone. Markolf was reportedly hospitalized at Atrium Health.

Grier is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, August 2.

Grier, whose full name is Benjamin Hayes Grier, has 5.6 million followers on Instagram, 3.6 million followers on Twitter and 882,000 subscribes on YouTube. He rose to fame for his content on the now-defunct platform Vine. The social media personality also competed on season 21 of Dancing With the Stars when he was 15 years old back in 2015. He was eliminated week seven.