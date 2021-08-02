2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Influencer Hayes Grier Arrested for Assault Causing "Serious Bodily Injury"

Influencer Hayes Grier was arrested in North Carolina on July 30 on charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault causing serious injury, E! News has confirmed.

Hayes Grier, mug shotMecklenberg Sherrif's Department

Influencer Hayes Grier was arrested in North Carolina last week after being accused of robbing and assaulting a man.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office's records, the 21-year-old was charged with common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault causing serious bodily injury and detained on Friday, July 30. He was released on a $17,500 bond on Saturday, July 31.

Per a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report obtained by NBC News, Grier allegedly beat 24-year-old William Markolf using his hands, feet and teeth and stole his phone. Markolf was reportedly hospitalized at Atrium Health.

Grier is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, August 2.

Grier, whose full name is Benjamin Hayes Grier, has 5.6 million followers on Instagram, 3.6 million followers on Twitter and 882,000 subscribes on YouTube. He rose to fame for his content on the now-defunct platform Vine. The social media personality also competed on season 21 of Dancing With the Stars when he was 15 years old back in 2015. He was eliminated week seven.

In addition, Grier has done a bit of acting and starred on a few episodes of the show Freakish, a series that ran from 2016 to 2018. He also appeared on the series Top Grier, which debuted in 2016.

Grier is the brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier and fellow influencer Nash Grier. E! News has reached out to his manager for comment but has yet to hear back. He has also yet to address the alleged incident on any of his social media platforms.

