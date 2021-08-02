Here's Proof North West and Penelope Disick Are Already Growing Their Business Empires

Anyone want some lemonade? Well step right up to North West and Penelope Disick's stand.
Over the weekend, the cousins hosted their very own beverage booth. But they weren't just selling lemonade. Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 8, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, 9, also offered handmade bracelets. Customers could buy a glass of lemonade for $3 and a piece of jewelry for $10 to $20.
Speaking of customers, aunt Khloe Kardashian stopped by her nieces' businesses and purchased one of their accessories. P's dad Scott Disick did, as well and selected a sparkly piece that spelled out "Lord" in beads. "Thanks pooshalini," he wrote on Instagram while modeling his bracelet for his
Scott's girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, also came by the stand and posted a picture of the pop-up's sign. Penelope's brothers Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, joined in on the fun, as well.
This isn't the young entrepreneurs' first business venture. In fact, North has been hosting lemonade stands since at least 2016.
Two years ago, she ran one with Adidas and her dad Kanye West to help sell Yeezys, with the proceeds going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Of course, their early entrance into the business world should come as no surprise given their family's empires.
But whatever her kids decide to pursue, Kim just hopes they follow their passions.
"I hope that they just find their own motivation. No matter what that is, no matter what they want to do in life, I hope that they work really hard. I think they have good examples. I learned from seeing both of my parents work really hard, and I think our kids will see that Kanye and I work really hard and I hope that's motivating for them," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who is in the midst of her divorce from the rapper told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. "And just to find their own path. I think to not pressure, but to have our rules is the best that you can do."