Jade Carey's Jaw-Dropping Gymnastics Floor Routine Wins Olympic Gold

Jade Carey is officially an Olympic gold medalist!

With a score of 14.366, the 21-year-old gymnast took the top spot in the women's individual floor exercise final on Monday, August 2. "It means everything to me," the athlete told Today's Hoda Kotb after her gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "This is all I've ever dreamed of and all I've ever worked for and I'm really glad it paid off tonight."

For Carey, confidence was key in securing the gold. "I just had to remember that training has been going well," she shared with Kotb. "So I just needed to do me and to do my normal routine."

That "normal" routine included a series of difficult tumbling passes, during which Carey soared through the air with ease. As Carey stuck each landing, her teammates could be heard cheering her on from the sidelines.

After learning of her golden victory, Carey got to celebrate with her coach, Brian Carey, who also happens to be her dad. "He said, 'You did it! You're an Olympic champ!'" she recalled. "And then I almost started crying. I think I did cry, actually."