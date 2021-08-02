Alex Rodriguez Says He’s “Stepping Out With Big D Energy” After Birthday Getaway

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Birthday Near J.Lo in St. Tropez

Alex Rodriguez is talking that talk!



Just a few days after celebrating his 46th birthday with a lavish getaway with friends—including Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker and Melanie Collins—in St. Tropez, the former athlete is stepping with a new lease on life and some very fresh energy, according to his Instagram Story. But before your mind goes elsewhere, that "big D" energy is indictive of something else.



"Stepping out with the big D energy," Alex wrote in his August 1 post alongside a picture of himself. "Determined, darling & dapper AF…" In the pic posted, A.Rod is seen looking rather sharp, sporting a dark blue blazer with a matching tie and gray pants. His latest ensemble is a little dressier than the more casual outfit he donned on vacation, which just so happened to match his pal, sports reporter Melanie.



But despite the color-coordination and ongoing speculation of a possible romance, the two are just friends, a source close to Alex recently told E! News.