NHL Star Evander Kane Denies Wife's Allegations That He Bet on His Own Games

Evander Kane is speaking out following allegations from his wife.

After Anna Kane wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 31 that the NHL star allegedly has previously bet on his own hockey games, Evander shared a message to social media the following day to deny the claims. The 30-year-old athlete, whose message refers to Anna as his "estranged wife, welcomed daughter Kensington with Anna in July 2020, according to a previous tweet.

"Unfortunately I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged wife and soon to be ex wife has made against me," the San Jose Sharks player posted on Sunday, August 1. "Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this directly from me. I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game."