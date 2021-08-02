Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

Fetty Wap is mourning the loss of a family member who passed away at far too young an age.
The 30-year-old rapper's daughter Lauren Maxwell has died at age 4, with the girl's mother, Turquoise Miami, sharing the news to Instagram on Saturday, July 31, according to media reports. The post included heartbreaking footage of Lauren playing in a swimming pool.
"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," Turquoise captioned the post. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."
A cause of death has not been publicly shared, nor has the exact date of the girl's death. E! News has reached out to Fetty Wap's team for comment and has yet to hear back.
Among those sending support in the comments section was Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Jessica Dime, who wrote, "I love you Lauren. I also love you 'Baby' [heart and praise hands emojis]."
Also offering condolences was Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Princess Love Norwood, who shared, "We love you Lauren [three heart emojis]. Rest in paradise sweet angel." Additionally, fellow Love & Hip Hop personality Alexis Skyy, who previously dated Fetty Wap, wrote, "we love you Lauren."
Per media reports, Fetty appeared to dedicate his July 25 set at Rolling Loud Miami to Lauren by posting on his Instagram Story after the performance, "LoLo daddy did that s--t for you last night baby girl." The "Trap Queen" vocalist is also father to Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, born in 2018.