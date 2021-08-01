Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillipe Shares Pic With Boyfriend That Makes Fans Do a Double Take

Anyone up for a Cruel Intentions reboot?
On Saturday, July 31, Reese Witherspoon's and ex Ryan Philippe's 21-year-old daughter, Ava Philippe, shared a selfie of herself with her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, at a San Francisco Giants game. The pic prompted scores of fans to do a double take because...
"[Am] I the only one who sees her parents?" asked one viewer. The answer: No.
Many people offered similar comments and hundreds liked them. "Hello Reese & Ryan," wrote another fan. Another commented, "Omg, he looks like your Dad! Beautiful couple!" A third chimed in, "Can you see Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit."
Ava and Owen, a San Francisco native, have been dating since at least 2019 and are both students at University of California, Berkeley. In June, she shared a photo of the two on vacation in Austin, Texas. Reese commented on the post, saying "these two," adding a heart-eyes emoji.
The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress was Ava's age when she met Ryan after he crashed her 21st birthday party in 1997.
They went on to play toxic love interests in the dark dramedy film Cruel Intentions, released in March 1999. Reese and Ryan married three months later and became one of the most popular celebrity couples.
The two, also parents to son Deacon Phillippe, now 17, split in 2006. Reese and Ryan, now 46, finalized their divorce two years later.
In 2011, Reese married her current husband, CAA talent agent Jim Toth. The two share a son, Tennessee Toth, 8.