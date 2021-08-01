2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillipe Shares Pic With Boyfriend That Makes Fans Do a Double Take

Hundreds of fans had the same thought about a photo that Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter Ava Phillipe shared showing her with her boyfriend.

Watch: Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

Anyone up for a Cruel Intentions reboot?

On Saturday, July 31, Reese Witherspoon's and ex Ryan Philippe's 21-year-old daughter, Ava Philippe, shared a selfie of herself with her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, at a San Francisco Giants game. The pic prompted scores of fans to do a double take because...

"[Am] I the only one who sees her parents?" asked one viewer. The answer: No.

Many people offered similar comments and hundreds liked them. "Hello Reese & Ryan," wrote another fan. Another commented, "Omg, he looks like your Dad! Beautiful couple!" A third chimed in, "Can you see Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit."

Ava and Owen, a San Francisco native, have been dating since at least 2019 and are both students at University of California, Berkeley. In June, she shared a photo of the two on vacation in Austin, Texas. Reese commented on the post, saying "these two," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

photos
20 Secrets About Cruel Intentions You Probably Forgot

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress was Ava's age when she met Ryan after he crashed her 21st birthday party in 1997

Instagram / Ava Phillippe

They went on to play toxic love interests in the dark dramedy film Cruel Intentions, released in March 1999. Reese and Ryan married three months later and became one of the most popular celebrity couples.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

The two, also parents to son Deacon Phillippe, now 17, split in 2006. Reese and Ryan, now 46, finalized their divorce two years later.

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

In 2011, Reese married her current husband, CAA talent agent Jim Toth. The two share a son, Tennessee Toth, 8.

