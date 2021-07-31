Skateboarder Jagger Eaton Has the Most Humble Response to Becoming Our Olympics Heartthrob

Watch : Suni Lee's Gymnastics Win, Caeleb's Family Reacts & Olympic Proposal

Jagger Eaton is not only an Olympic medalist, a champion skateboarder and 20-year-old heartthrob. He's also incredibly humble. Want proof?

E! News spoke exclusively with the bronze medalist about his accomplishments in Tokyo, including his rapidly growing fanbase (one popular TikTok declared, "jagger eaton is the best thing to happen to the olympics hands down.") Jagger even admitted that he was approached by TMZ after landing in the U.S., which was "a little different" than normal.

When E! News asked how he feels about being one of the 2020 Olympics' breakout heartthrobs and receiving all of this newfound attention, Jagger didn't quite know what to say.

"I mean, I appreciate all the support," he laughed. "I don't even know how to talk about it honestly. It's just, I don't know. I feel like when I went out there and I was skating, I was just having such a great time."