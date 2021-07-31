Here's Proof We Can Expect More PEN15 in the Near Future

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Get ready for more early '00s nostalgia.

On Wednesday, July 28, PEN15 star and co-creator Anna Konkle took to Instagram to share a new pic of fellow star and co-creator Maya Erskine in costume while filming for the Hulu hit. As fans of the series well know, PEN15 follows Maya and Anna as fictionalized middle school versions of themselves in the early 2000s.

Alongside the image, which featured Maya's iconic bowl cut, Anna wrote, "She's back #pen15show."

And we aren't the only ones getting excited by the on-set update as Anna and Maya's celebrity fans also expressed excitement in the comments. Case in point: Director and actress Olivia Wilde gushed, "Yes! Yes! Yes!" Also, Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner couldn't hide her enthusiasm as she simply commented, "Omg."

It's no surprise that celebrities and fans alike are so stoked by this new image, as it's likely a sign that new episodes are in the not-too-distant future. In fact, we've all been patiently waiting for more PEN15 ever since the first half of season two debuted back in September.