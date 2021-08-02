20 Questions With Shay Mitchell

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors as a part of E!'s Shop Girl Summer series. Our latest celebrity guest editor is the one and only Shay Mitchell. She is an actress, entrepreneur, trendsetter, mom, and the perfect person to share her insights, summer favorites, and more with E! News readers.
Coming up this week: Shay will share her must-have products for the season. In the meantime, check out her answers to our 20 questions below.
1. What song is your all-time summer anthem?
"The Girl from Ipanema" by Stan Getz & João Gilberto [feat. Astrud Gilberto]
2. What would your Real Housewives tagline be?
Can't handle the spice? Get out of my kitchen.
3. If you could have super-power, what would it be and why?
Teletransportation (imagine how much money I'd save on flights)
4. When was the best summer you can remember and why?
The summer after having my daughter and taking her swimming for the first time (yes this was quarantine).
5. Do you have a spirit animal – if so, what and why?
Dolphin! They're so majestic, compassionate and….flipper, duh.
6. Do you have a favorite curse word? What is it and when did you last use it?
I swear way too much. Probably "f--k." Last time I used it? Answering the precious question
7. What was the last thing you Googled?
Flights to Canada to see my gram.
8. What emoji do you use the most?
The red devil emoji.
9. What is your go-to karaoke song?
"Ain't No Mountain High Enough."
10. What is your go-to sunscreen?
I never leave the house without sunscreen so have literally tried them all but lately I have been into the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen.
11. What person makes you laugh the most?
My daughter Atlas.
12. Favorite ice cream flavor?
You're seriously asking me to choose?
13. What is the one beauty product you keep repurchasing? And why?
Different natural oils…from jojoba to Vitamin E to almond oil.
14. What's something from your childhood that you wish would be brought back (e.g. a specific style, accessory, TV show, etc)?
Lisa Frank everything.
15. What city in the world best represents you?
Any city in Italy….does that count?
16. What's your favorite fast food or restaurant chain and why?
Tim Hortons, Canadian pride!
17. Be honest: Are you a Carrie, Miranda, Samantha or Charlotte?
Samantha with a Carrie undertone.
18. What's one thing fans may be surprised to find in your home?
A clean surface.
19. What is your favorite thing to do to unwind?
Watch TV and eat in my bed
20. What is your favorite thing about summer?
