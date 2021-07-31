Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster Reveals How He Really Feels About Jamie Tartt's Anthem

Watch : Does Jason Sudeikis Have a Personal Led Tasso?

Anyone with a child in their life knows the unfortunately catchy words to "Baby Shark." So, it's no wonder Phil Dunster, who plays star footballer Jamie Tartt on Ted Lasso, is sympathetic to the parents tuning into the Apple TV+ comedy.

For those who may not know, we're referring to Jamie Tartt's anthem on the series, which is set to the tune of the infamous children's song. And, as Dunster exclusively told E! News, he's both delighted and stunned to learn that children have picked up the remix.

"I've seen some videos—the parents sent me on Twitter—of their children doing it," he said of the chant's growing popularity. "And I'm partially like, that's so cool. That's so funny...But I'm mostly just thinking, 'Oh, you poor parents, you have to listen to that over and over again.' The 'Baby Shark' song surely had died a death and now it's remerged on an Apple TV show."