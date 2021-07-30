2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shawn Johnson Reveals the Name of Her Newborn Baby Boy

Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East welcomed a beautiful baby boy to the world on July 27. Here's what Drew Hazel East's younger sibling is named.

If we could give a gold medal to Shawn Johnson for having the cutest family, we would.

The 2008 Olympic champion shared a YouTube video on Friday, July 30, showing her family members reacting to her newborn baby boy, who she gave birth to on July 27. She and her husband, Andrew East, introduced their second child to their parents and watched as everyone became enamored with him. Shawn asked that her in-laws not kiss her new baby's head as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, and at the end of the video, revealed her son's name through decorative balloons in her Nashville home.

Their second child's name is Jett James East, and is the most adorable addition to their family, which also includes 21-month-old daughter Drew Hazel East.

The newest video came after Shawn revealed that her daughter had a "bad ear infection" that meant the retired gymnast had to separate from Drew for her newborn's safety.

"Had some of the hardest and most emotional days of my life trying to take care of both my babies but isolating from Drew," Shawn expressed in an Instagram Story.

"I would just hear her cry out for 'mama' and my soul would crush," the athlete continued. "She's being spoiled like crazy by Gamma and Gampa, on the right medications now so getting better, and I was actually able to get some sleep last night. Thank you for your prayers."

Luckily, she shared an update on Friday, July 30, saying, "She's up and at 'em. Feeling better! Thank you for your prayers!!!! This mamas heartache is easing."

Hopefully, the whole family is well soon—Shawn caught COVID-19 while pregnant with Jett in February.

