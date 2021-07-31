Fenty Skin Turns 1! Score Exclusive Bundles & Deals This Weekend Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you believe it's only been one year since Rihanna changed the skincare game? Neither can we!

The multi-hyphenate artist is giving back yet again to fans by offering exclusive bundles and deals on Fenty Skin's website, but only for this weekend. To start, shoppers can score 25% off the Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle (an $88 value). The set includes everything you need to glow like the Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen.

Additionally, you can get a free (yes, free!) Fenty Skin Pouch and Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil and Body Cream sample with any $60+ Fenty Skin or Fenty Beauty order. To help you reach the $60 minimum purchase order, we rounded up our all-time favorite Fenty Skin products below that you're gonna want to try!